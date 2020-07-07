Robert Dick

Robert A Dick Sr. (also known as Speedy) was born Jan 4th 1950 and went to meet his Lord and Saviour on July 2nd 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 50 yrs. Judy (Sam) Dick and 2 sons: Robert A Dick Jr. and his wife Sharon of Sterling, CO and Donald C. Dick and Mary Seigler of Wichita, KS along with 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Robert was raised in the college town of Emmitsburg, Maryland and settled with his family in Colorado Springs for 30 some yrs.



Robert was a decorated Army Veteran. He served in the US Army for 22yrs. and retired as a 1st Sgt. Robert worked hard all his life, always putting family first.



He was liked by everyone that met him. He loved his time with Our Lord every day, reading his word, praying, and drawing strength from Him. Robert was an evangelist and shared the word of God with everyone he met, usually in the form of a penny with a cross punched out.



Robert was a master gardener, an instinct archery champion and avid bow hunter, elk whisperer, and fisherman. The mountains will never be the same without him.



He would say life was better on the Mtn. He also loved music especially Christian, old Country, and the 50's.



In recent yrs you could find him on a certain country porch at 6 am with a mug of coffee discussing the world's situation with a very good friend.



He shared with the Dr. that he lived a good life of 70 yrs and was ready to go Home to his Father in Heaven.



We will surely miss his smile, his laughter and his gentile ways. . . and the wonderful aroma of his pipe.



May you fly with the angels and run with the elk!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store