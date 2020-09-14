Robert Drabczyk

Robert Michael Drabczyk, 64 of Walkersville, Md passed away on July 29,2020 suddenly at home. Bob was born in Niagara Falls NY on December 3,1955. He was the son of the late Stan and Faye Drabczyk. Bob was a veteran of the Airforce. He enjoyed going to rock concerts, he was a roadie as well as a baseball coach in his youth. He loved Status Quo, the Buffalo Bills, boating, camping and fishing. Music was a passion of his. He is survived by 5 younger brothers, David, Tom,Kevin,John and Matt Drabczyk (and respective wives) A daughter Samantha Carter-Drabczyk and fiance Larry Workman Jr. A granddaughter Hannah Bender. With a special mention of Candice and Bailey A. Slaughter and Steve Huffer. Bob will be laid to rest in Niagara Falls NY Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com
.