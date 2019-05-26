|
Robert E. Edsinger, 89, of New Market, MD passed away on May 23, 2019. Son of the late Ross and Kathryn Socin Edsinger. Survived by his wife, Marie Snowden Edsinger, as well as his four children, David Edsinger of Frederick, MD, Michael Edsinger of Hagerstown, MD, Steven Edsinger of Alexandria, VA, and Jennifer Tygielski of Clarksburg, MD. Predeceased by his son, Francis Robison. Also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10am to 11am at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 11am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2019