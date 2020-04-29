|
Robert Douglas Evans, 74, of Frederick, passed at his home April 15, 2020. He was born in Frederick on August 8, 1945 to the late Robert and Mary May Evans.
He was a kind and loving brother. He enjoyed riding his bike everywhere and going to civil war re-enactments. He loved animals/ He also enjoyed going to his AA meetings and church.
He is survived by siblings; Sue Shirley of Glenwood, Arkansas and Timothy Evans of Paris, Arkansas, and nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss him greatly. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Tammy Evans of Frederick.
Due to COVID-19, services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dougie's name to his GoFundMe page.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020