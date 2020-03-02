Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dutch's Daughter
581 Himes Ave
Frederick, MD
On February 27, 2020, Robert Allen Franey was called to heaven and received his wings. Robert is the son of the late George and Lillian Franey. He is the beloved husband of Jennifer Franey; loving father of Kristen Franey, Michael Franey and his wife Claire, Jessica Fields and her husband Taylor, Anthony LiVolsi and his wife Molly; cherished Pop Pop of four grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his brothers, Woodland and Edward Franey.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. at Dutch's Daughter, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick, MD 21703. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Robert's name to DaVita Kidney Care or the .

The family of Robert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Frederick Kidney Care Associates, DaVita Kidney Care at Ballenger Creek, the EMTs with Jefferson Fire Department, and Dr. Henesch and the team at Frederick Memorial Hospital

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
