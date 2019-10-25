|
|
Robert Franklin Klipp Sr. (Reds), 77 yrs. old of Hagerstown MD, passed away at home Sept. 6, 2019. Born Aug. 2, 1942 in Frederick MD, he was the son of the late John Franklin Klipp and Bessie Elizabeth Koontz Klipp.
Robert was also preceded in death by his brothers John William Klipp, Richard Wayne Klipp, Gary Lee Klipp and one sister Darlene Linda Sweeney.
He is survived by three sisters Bonnie Klipp, Vicki Jones and husband Gary, and Terry Klipp. Also survived by one son Robert Franklin Klipp Jr. and wife Connie, three grandkids Christian Klipp, Kirsten Klipp, Kyla Klipp, several nieces and nephews.
Red's love to play cards, traveling, and the outdoors.
Private services for family will be at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019