Robert Franklin Smith
Robert Franklin Smith, age 90, of Woodbine, Maryland, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to Shirley Layton Smith.

Born January 13, 1930 in Daisy, Maryland a son of the late Wilbur and Grace Selby Smith.

Robert worked in construction, and enjoyed working in his yard and flower beds, they were always twig less. He was a member of the Jennings Chapel United Methodist Church since 1949.

Surviving besides his wife Shirley, are two children: Sharon Slagle and Neil Smith and his sister Margaret Duntley, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a sister Mary Belle Holt; and three brothers Selby Smith, Crawford Smith and Edward Smith

A private graveside service for his family will be held Saturday, June 13 at Jennings Chapel Cemetery.

No flowers please! But a memorial in Bobby's name may be made to Jennings Chapel Church, 2601 Jennings Chapel Road, Woodbine, Maryland 21797

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
