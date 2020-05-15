Robert G. "Bobby" Wallace Jr.
Robert ("Bobby") G. Wallace, Jr., 69, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, MD. He was born on March 15, 1951, in Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his father Robert G. Wallace, Sr. and mother Patricia (Wright) Wallace.

Bobby graduated from Wheaton High School, Wheaton, Maryland in 1969. He was employed by Long Fence for approximately 40 years before he retired. Bobby loved Nascar and Drag Racing. He was a car enthusiast and loved going to car shows and auto races.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Nelson Wallace, brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Susie Wallace, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann Wallace Ruhl and Mike Ruhl, sister, Nancy Wallace, sister, Sharon Wallace, son Kevin Wallace and several nieces and nephews.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
