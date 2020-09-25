Robert W. German "Bobby", 65, of Laytonsville, MD passed Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home from a heart attack. Born May 31, 1955 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Mildred "Millie" German.
Surviving are: daughter, Noel McKee, her husband, Chris, his only grandchild, Gavin, and his granddogs Tiki and Elli of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, his Uncle Arthur German and wife Tina of Damascus, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael D. German. Bobby lived his whole life in the Laytonsville area. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1973. He began his career as an electrician with Olney Electric and then later started his own business, R. W. German Electrical Contractor. Anyone who knew Bobby well knew that whatever electrical work he did was absolutely perfect. Bobby was a member of the Laytonsville Volunteer Fire Department for almost 50 years and loved all of his fire house buddies. Bobby was an avid Nascar fan and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhart, Sr. Over the last decade Bobby bought several old fire trucks and loved riding in parades or attending car shows. In his memory, there will be a parade through Laytonsville on Wednesday, September 30th, beginning at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 10AM. The parade will be led by his restored 1955 American LaFrance firetruck. All are welcome to come and be part of the parade. Following the parade there will be a private burial at All Souls Cemetery. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Laytonsville Volunteer Fire Department, 21400 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882. Arrangements are being handled by Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, Laytonsville, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
.