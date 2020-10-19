Robert Grove

Robert Allen Grove, 84, Middletown, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. He was the husband of Beverly Haines Grove.
Born in Emmitsburg on June 29, 1936 he was a son of the late Warren D. and Helen Longnecker Grove. He was engaged in farming in his early years, then was truck driver for High's Dairy and several other companies. He then owned and operated Bob's Snacks for 20 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Thurmont High School and served in the United States Army reserves for 3 years. He was a member of Acadia Lodge #155 AF & AM, Thurmont and auxiliary of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.
Surviving, besides his wife is one step-daughter Michelle Beams and husband Jay and three-step-grandchildren Stephanie, Adam , Leah and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by siblings Warren D. Grove Jr., Doris J. Helmrick and Olive E. Sanders.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2 PM on Wednesday October 21 in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery In Myersville. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown , is in charge of arrangements.
