Robert Guy Asbury, age 37, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a courageous battle against lung cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Monica and son, Roman; his father and mother, Dane and Laura, and siblings, Curtis and Kelly.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, July 28th, 2019, at Linganore Winery in Mt. Airy, Maryland from 3 - 6 PM. To honor Bobby's fun-loving spirit and passion for sports, dress is casual - Terps, Redskins, Orioles, and Capitals attire is encouraged.
The family requests instead of cards, a personal letter sharing a special memory of Bobby that can be shared with Roman. Also, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Roman's college fund at https://www.giftofcollege.com/profile/monicachoi/
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019