Mr. Robert Ulysses Sumner "Bobby" Harley, 83, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Nancy Harley, his wife of 61 years.Born August 18, 1936 in Frederick, Bobby was the son of the late Warren and Mary Catherine Harley. He worked as a well driller for his family business and later for Keyser-Garver Co. He had many skills, such as plumbing, electrical work, and mechanical ability. He did all his own work at home and was always helping friends, neighbors, grandkids and their friends, especially with their cars. Bobby was an automobile enthusiast, and he enjoyed his '55 Chevy, '72 El Camino, and most of all his '53 Mercury. Nancy's and his Christmas light display was always appreciated by neighbors and sightseers in the West Hills of Frederick, and was written about in the Frederick News-Post.In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Harley is survived by two sons, Timothy Harley & wife Cindy and Michael Harley & wife Linda; a brother, Walter "Sonny" Harley & wife Sandy; a sister, Gloria "Sissy" Grimes & husband Doug; three grandchildren, Robert Harley, Cyndi Harley, and Michael G. Harley; a great-granddaughter, Lily Winn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 21st from 1 - 2 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.