Robert Henry "Bob" Thomas, Jr, 62, of Clarksburg, MD passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020 at home. Born on December 5, 1957 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert Henry Thomas, Sr. and Midge Lee Thomas. Bob was a graduate of South Carroll High School and Rets Technical Training Center and retired from Xerox after 40 years of service. He enjoyed watching football, riding Harley motorcycles, mowing grass, fishing, telling a good joke and spending time with his family. He was an avid football fan.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Sandra Lea Thomas, daughter Rhianna Lea Florian, and husband Ben of Elkridge; grandsons Mason, Justin and Ben; sister Robin Thomas Johnson and husband Harry of Mount Airy; nieces Niya Yeboah and husband Emmanuel of Mount Airy, Julie Estell and husband Travis and Natalie Duerst and husband Nick of Wisconsin; nephews Greg White and wife Damis of Wisconsin, Nicholas and Winston Smedley; brother-in-law Jim Dolski and sister-in-law Loura Turner and husband Neil of Wisconsin. He leaves behind special grand niece and nephew Mirabel and Billy-Joe Yeboah and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by mother-in-law Molly Smedley, father-in-law Albert Smedley, sister-in-law Maria Dolski and brother-in-laws Warren, Paul and Dante Smedley.
He will be missed dearly by his family.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Montgomery Hospice 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100 Rockville, MD 20850 https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-and-support
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now