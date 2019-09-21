|
Mr. Robert Joseph Hickox, 33, of Walkersville, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 19, 2019. He was the son of Michael and Barbara Hickox of Walkersville.
Born in Olney, MD, Robert graduated from Walkersville High School, Class of 2004. He worked as a landscaper in the Frederick area. Robert loved video games, and was a good-natured guy.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his paternal grandparents, Robert and Mildred Crabtree; his son, Aiden Hickox; brothers, Derek Parsons (Niki) and Kenneth Hickox (Ashley Doe); sister, Kayla Hickox (Dennis Redkovsky); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, September 24th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the funeral service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019