Robert Jerry Coates passed away on February 5, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in South Carolina. He was born on May 20, 1936, on his father's family farm in Obion County, Tennessee, to Thomas Griffin Coates and Louise Burcham Coates. He grew up attending Obion County Public Schools and went on to study biology and music at the University of Tennessee. He was active in Psi Omega, the "theatre fraternity," taking the lead in many theatrical and musical productions. He then attended the University of Texas and studied biology. During these college years he was a professional soloist for the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Fulton Kentucky and for the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Austin, Texas.
After attending the University of Texas, Coates accepted a position as traffic manager for Austin's KBCT Television and Radio Station, owned and operated by the Lyndon B. Johnson Company. In 1963 he advanced to a position in programming at Channel 5 Television, then a Metromedia company. He then took a teaching position for three years with the Carroll County, Maryland, public schools, teaching biology. This experience led Jerry to create a two-year television series, Look Around You, produced by PBS in Washington, D.C. The series was designed to help the classroom teacher employ the "Discovery" method of science education.
In 1970, he began a long career real estate in Frederick County, Maryland, which ended with his retirement in December 2017. During his career he was active with the Board of Realtors, serving on its board of directors and its professional standards committee. Over the span of his career in Frederick, he was owner or part owner of Fredericktowne Realty, as well as franchises for Coldwell Banker Realty, Century Twenty-one, and Real Estate Teams LLC. He managed and mentored many of Frederick County's most prominent realtors.
Coates was active in the Frederick community, serving in many offices, including president of the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation. He was active in that organization during the acquisition and restoration of the Schifferstadt. He also served on the board of the Frederick Historical Society, as president of the Frederick County Tourism Council, and as president of the Frederick Arts Council. He was a life member of both the Landmarks Foundation and the Historical Society.
Jerry was an avid gardener and served for many years as regional vice president of the American Iris Society, Region IV. He served on the national board of directors for the American Iris Society. He participated in iris shows all over the country and won many ribbons and awards. He was an active member of the American Camelia Society, the Maryland Native Plant Society, and the American Fern Society. He was a founding member of the Men's Garden Club of Frederick.
He enjoyed bridge and poker and was a member of the Frederick Bridge Club as well as a poker group that has met monthly since 1985. Jerry was also a gourmet cook, who entertained many friends and relatives over the years, welcoming them to his home and creating an atmosphere of warmth and congeniality.
He was pre-deceased by his mother and father and by his former wife, Maryann B. Coates of Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Courtney Carter; his daughter, Jennifer L. Coates, and his granddaughter, Isabella Wang, all of Frederick; by his three sisters, Glenda McAlister of Fulton, Kentucky; Carol Fulcher of South Fulton, Tennessee; and Sandi Deming of Huntingdon, Tennessee; and by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Monday, February 17, at All Saints' Episcopal Church on West Church Street in Frederick, followed by a reception at Ceresville Mansion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or the Nature Conservancy.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020