Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eyler's Valley Chapel
22 Pleasant Acres Drive
Thurmont, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Eyler's Valley Chapel
22 Pleasant Acres Drive
Thurmont, MD
View Map
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Johnson


1954 - 2019
Robert Johnson Obituary
Robert William Johnson "Wild Bill", 65 of Sabillasville formally of Wheaton passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019 at his home.

Born on January 23, 1954 in Washington D.C. he was the son of the late Robert E. & Doris Mae Johnson.

Billy enjoyed old western movies and country music especially George Jones, Waylon Jennings & Johnny Cash. But above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family especially fishing with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons Luke Johnson, Billy Davis daughters Cory Douglas (Denny), Nehi Barry, companion Dona Norton, grandchildren Lance & Clara Douglas many brothers, sisters nephews, nieces and cousins. Billy will also be fondly remembered by Tracy Johnson.

Friends may call on THURSDAY October 10, 2019 at the Eyler's Valley Chapel from 4-8 PM 7504 Hampton Valley Rd. Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Funeral Services will be held on FRIDAY October 11, 2019 11 AM at the Eyler's Valley Chapel with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in the Eyler's Valley Cemetery. Please come as you are. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Eyler's Valley Chapel: 22 Pleasant Acres Drive Thurmont, Maryland 21788.

Billy's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
