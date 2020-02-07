|
|
Mr. Robert "Bob" (Rocky) Wayne Keeney, 82, a life long resident of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was the husband of Doris Ann Slaughter Keeney for 52 wonderful years. Born in Frederick, on December 16, 1937, he was the son of the late James Robert and Evelyn Strine Keeney. His adopted parents were the late William T. Jr., and Pauline (Snookie) Strine Kreh.
Bob was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1956 and was a distinguish alumni. He was very proud of having 12 years perfect attendance. In 1957, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country on the USS Everglades. He was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
In 1963, he began serving his apprenticeship at the Etchison Funeral Home under Frank R. Smith, Jr., and received his Maryland Embalming and Funeral Director's License in 1967. In 1971,he became a partner with the Smith, Fadeley, Keeney & Basford Funeral Home. In 2007, he retired from the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Bob was a longtime member of the Calvary United Methodist Church and a life member of the Junior Fire Company. He was a member of the Columbia Lodge No. 58, AF and A Masons, the Francis Scott Key Amercian Legion Post 11 and the Sons of the American Legion, Amvets Post 2, Elks Lodge # 684, and he was a Good Samaritan of Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his two daughters, Becky Forsythe and husband Brian, of Parkton and Amy Vinar and husband Chris, of Brunswick, five loving grandchildren, Regan Grace and Payton Sophia Forsythe, Carter Anthony, Lucy Ann and Cora Josephine Vinar, his sister-in-law, Kathleen Slaughter, several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Bonnie Bell Strine. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Fish and husband Jack.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Calvary United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020