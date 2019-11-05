|
Robert Alden LaGrave, Sr., 71, of Charles Town, WV, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at home.
Born November 27, 1947 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Frank Ernst LaGrave and Ruby Virginia Swank. He was the husband of Jean Virts LaGrave for 25 years.
Mr. LaGrave attended Frederick High School and was of the Methodist faith. He worked for Genstar in Frederick for many years, as well as for Mid-Maryland and Electric, a painting contractor, 7th Street Amoco and lastly at Canaam Steel in Point of Rocks.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jean, of Charles Town, WV; children, Beverly Ann Stitely and partner, Lee Homburg of Funkstown, MD; Robert Alden LaGrave, Jr. of Frederick; Tara Lynn Pecynski of Frederick, and stepdaughter, Annette Offutt Brennan and husband Tim Brennan of Shepherdstown, WV; sisters, Shirley Roberts and husband, Gene of Frederick; and Joan Bishop of Florida; grandchildren, Joseph and Daniel Brennan of Shepherdstown, WV; John LaGrave, Eric LaGrave, Chastity Homberg, Samantha LaGrave, MacKenzie LaGrave, Savannah LaGrave, Noah LaGrave, Brittney Mayhew, Jason Tyler Pecynski , several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Eugene, a sister, Delores Baugher Foster and a grandson, Jason Michael Pecynski, Jr.
Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019