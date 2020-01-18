|
Robert Lee Lambdin, age 90, died on Wednesday, January 15th, surrounded by family. He was born on July 21st,1929 in Frederick, Maryland, the son of Mary and William Lambdin. He lived most of his life in Thurmont, Maryland, and was married to Dorothy Lambdin for 51 years. Dorothy preceded him in death in 2005.
Robert was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His playfulness, humor, and generosity defined him. A friend recently described him by saying, "He was the dad that everyone wanted. The term stand-up guy has Bobby Lee's picture next to it." Robert is survived by his three children: Scott Lambdin of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Janine Dimitriou and her husband, John Dimitriou of Frederick, Maryland, and Patricia Jenkins of Walkersville, Maryland, along with his four grandchildren: Samantha Jenkins, Joey Jenkins, Zoey Dimitriou, and Theo Dimitriou. He is also survived by his three older brothers: William Lambdin of Saratoga Springs, New York, Thomas Lambdin of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Philip Lambdin of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Robert was a beloved teacher who mentored many students over the years. His students loved him for his patience, his wit, and his kindness. He graduated from Frederick High School, then studied Mathematics at the University of Maryland and Rutgers University. Before starting his teaching career, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Robert taught Mathematics in Frederick County Public Schools for thirty years, spending most of his time teaching at Thurmont High School and Catoctin High School. After his FCPS career, he taught as an adjunct professor at Frederick Community College for several years and as a full-time professor at Mount St. Mary's University for nine years, retiring in 1991. His teaching efforts extended beyond the classroom to the family room where he spent countless hours tutoring his children and grandchildren in the mysteries of math.
Robert was an avid tennis player, gardener, and photographer, and also enjoyed frequent hiking in the Catoctin Mountains and at Gettysburg. He loved and appreciated many types of music, especially classical. He was also interested in stargazing, nature, reading mysteries, and taking care of his pets. He was a curious person by nature and a life-long learner. He challenged himself to keep up with the latest technology.
Robert's family would like to thank the staff of Country Meadows Assisted Living for their kindness and care. A private celebration of Robert's life is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020