Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Robert Lee Eaton

Robert Lee Eaton Obituary
Mr. Robert Lee Eaton, 86, of Frederick, passed away on August 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Doreen Eaton.

Born June 13, 1933 in Creagerstown, Robert was the son of the late Ira and Laura Stottlemyer Eaton.

He attended Thurmont High School and served in the US Air Force, stationed in England, UK where he met his bride of 64 years.

He was a member of Moose Lodge # 371, Frederick, and Amvets Post # 2, Frederick.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Eaton is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his brother Ira Eaton, Jr and sisters, Dorothy Beard, Doris Jones, and Lucille Danner.

Arrangements are being made by Resthaven Funeral Services. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
