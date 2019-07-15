Robert Lee "Bob" Poole, Sr., 76, of Fairfield, PA, gently closed his eyes for the last time on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born July 16, 1942 in Poolesville, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Wade and Edna Mildred (Beall) Poole, Sr. He was the devoted husband of Patricia (Warfield) Poole, to whom he was married just a few weeks shy of 50 years.



Bob worked with the Montgomery County Traffic Engineering Department as a Supervisor for Signs and Marking from 1960-1994. He then served as Warehouse Foreman for Frederick County Public Schools from 1995-2009. He more recently drove for School Express, which he enjoyed tremendously. Bob was a member of AMVETS Post 172 in Fairfield, where he enjoyed spending time with friends, and a member of the Gettysburg Eagles. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins.



In addition to his beloved wife Patricia, Bob is survived by sons, Robert Poole, Jr. and girlfriend Sheryl Stambaugh of Keymar, and Ricky Poole and girlfriend Donna Saylor of Walkersville; daughters, Robin Eckenrode and wife Bridget of Germantown and Jennifer Poole of Fairfield, PA; sister, Marguerite Angell and husband Albert of Taneytown; special grandsons, Devin Hill and Jayme Underwood; 5 granddaughters; 5 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Charles Elgin, James Alfred and Charles Wade Poole, Jr.; and a sister, Helen Null.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD with Gary Hooper officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the , 1004 N. Juaniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the , 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702.