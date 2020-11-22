Mr. Robert Lee Willard, 90, of Foxville, MD went home to be with his Lord on November 21, 2020. He was blessed with 63 years of marriage to Bonnie (Harne) Willard, who preceded him in death in 2011.
Born on March 13, 1930, in the home where he passed, he was the son of Ora and Bertha (Toms) Willard. Every Sunday morning you could find Bob sitting in the last back pew at Mt. Pleasant Church of God where he was a lifelong member.
Bob's passions were his love for Christ, his family, and the farm. His greatest joys were spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren both near and far. When he was eight years old Bob started working on the farm. He worked tireless hours and created a passion he was passing on to the sixth generation. The love of the land and the love of family were two things he instilled in his ever-growing family. In addition to farming, he also harvested timber for roughly 25 years.
Surviving is his son, Dennis Willard and wife, Peggy of Foxville, MD; and a daughter Gina Lauth and husband Martin of Lake Mary, FL; two grandsons: Dennis Willard Jr and wife Jackie of Foxville, MD and Ryan Lauth of Miami, FL; three granddaughters: Melissa Donnelly and husband Kevin of Thurmont, MD; Kristin Noe and husband Kevin of Miami, FL, and Amy Adrian and husband Mark of Tampa, FL; six great-grandsons: Zachary (Natasha) and Logan Willard, Brett (Stephanie) Dove, Matin Donnelly, Matthew Noe, Mark Adrian; five great-granddaughters; Lexi Dove, Kyleigh Donnelly, Emma Noe, Sarah and Kate Adrian, five great-great grandsons: Levi Willard; Hunter, Cole, and Mason Dove; Greyson Wathen and his newest great-great granddaughter Addisyn Willard. He is also remembered by his Godchild, Eric Hurley; two sisters; Audrey (Richard) Wright and Bernice (George) Harne; a brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Willard was preceded in death by a daughter Teresa Jean Higgins; sisters Mildred Hays, Ruth Harne, Catherine Lucas, Evelyn Barlup, Mary Harrison and brothers; John and Charles Willard.
The pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons: Denny Willard Jr, Ryan Lauth, Kevin Donnelly, Zachary Willard, Logan Willard, Brett Dove, and Matin Donnelly.
Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 24107 Foxville Rd, Smithsburg, MD. Viewing will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 am with Bishops Paul Harne and Tim Shirley officiating. Burial will be in the Garfield United Methodist Church cemetery at 13628 Stottlemyer Rd, Smithsburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of God or a charity of your choice
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at, www.jldavisfh.com
