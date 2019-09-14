Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
(301) 271-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
104 East Main Street
Thurmont, MD 21788
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
1950 - 2019
Robert Lewis Obituary
Robert "Bob" L. Lewis , 69, of Mountaindale, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Connie Lewis for 50 years.

Born on June 18, 1950, in Wolfsville, MD, he was the son of the late Charles G. and Mary F (Nunamaker) Lewis.

Bob worked for Genstar and Metro Ground Covers. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Michelle Williams and husband Pauly, Jo-Ann Lewis, Joseph Lewis and wife Shawn and Kylie Lloyd and husband Martin; grandchildren Caleb, Harley, Dyna, Damian, Jackson, Tabitha, Jedadiah, Zairia and Saphyre; siblings Louise, Jane, Sharon and Rose.

He is preceded in death by his brother Charles "Chuck" Lewis.

The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10-11am where a celebration of Bob's life journey will take place at 11am.

Rev. Tim May will officiate.

Interment will be at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Lewistown.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
