Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Robert Main
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Main
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Main


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Main Obituary
Mr. Robert Kenneth "Bob" Main, of Frederick, died Monday, December 2, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Main for 61 years.

Born May 5, 1936 in Frederick, he was the son of the late William and Flora (Carpenter) Main.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Keith Main, Lori Main and Ryan Main, grandchildren, Sarah Main, Emily Bolten and Shaun Bolten, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Shafer, Henry Main, Eleanor Magaha, Edna Younkins, Anna Swartz, Paul Main, Millard "Bud" Main, Herbert Main, James Main and Eddie Main.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation atwww.bjcfmd.orgorP.O. Box 225 Braddock Heights, MD 21714.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -