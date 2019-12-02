|
|
Mr. Robert Kenneth "Bob" Main, of Frederick, died Monday, December 2, 2019. He was the husband of Barbara Main for 61 years.
Born May 5, 1936 in Frederick, he was the son of the late William and Flora (Carpenter) Main.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children, Keith Main, Lori Main and Ryan Main, grandchildren, Sarah Main, Emily Bolten and Shaun Bolten, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Shafer, Henry Main, Eleanor Magaha, Edna Younkins, Anna Swartz, Paul Main, Millard "Bud" Main, Herbert Main, James Main and Eddie Main.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm, on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bettie Jane Cancer Foundation atwww.bjcfmd.orgorP.O. Box 225 Braddock Heights, MD 21714.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019