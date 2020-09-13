1/1
Robert Melby
Robert A. Melby, 50, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda. He was the husband to Victoria De Meza Melby. Born on April 8, 1970, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Robert Melby and Linda (McConaghy) Durbin.

Rob graduated from Wooten High School in Rockville, class of 1988 and soon went to work for O'Neill Development in Potomac, MD as a capenter, later becoming a foreman until his death.

Rob was the best husband, best father, best son, best brother and the best friend anyone could ever ask for. He loved the Lord and was a faithful Catholic. He would help anyone that needed him and was always doing for others. He loved his job and all his O'Neill family. He loved coaching softball and was a true fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. He loved working with his hands and listening to his music. He adored his animals. He will truly be missed by all.... We love you Babe.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children; daughters: Harper Melby and Leila Melby, sons: Joseph De Meza and Trevor Barnhouse as well as his father Robert Melby and his wife Lois; his mother, Linda Durbin and Craig Allison. He is also survived by sisters: Kelly Herder and husband Mike, Lisa Baruffi and significant other Marco Antonelli; brother Chester "Chuck" Haynes and wife Holly. He also leaves a large loving family of many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins as well as his parents-in-law Robin and Richard Snyder and Doug and Debbie De Meza.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Avenue, Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd, Middletown, Monsignor Robert Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Knoxville, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
September 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Donna Pope
