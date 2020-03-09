|
Robert Miller Hood, Jr., 62, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Debra J. Hood his wife of 39, years.
Born September 24, 1957 in Bethesda, Maryland he was the son of Robert M., Sr. and Ruby Lee Hood of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S.A. F. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that crossed his path.
Surviving besides his wife Debbie, and his parents are two children, Kristen Lahart, and Robert M. Hood III; sister Kerry Hood Taylor; and brother Michael Hood.
Friends may call Sunday, March 15, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872 from 2:00 p.m. until a celebration of his life service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Inurnmet will be private, and at a later date.The family suggest that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the 1 800 227 2345.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020