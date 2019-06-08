Robert (Bob) Day 78 of Ijamsville, Md. went to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 following a lengthy illness.



He is survived by his wife Rosie of almost 60 years, children Terry Fox and spouse Mike of New Market, Doug Day and spouse Debbie of Ijamsville, Mike Day and spouse Cara of Ijamsville; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



He is also survived by two sisters, Evelyn Watkins and Jane Watkins. Bob was predeceased by his father and mother, Perry and Marie Day and one brother-in-law, Wayne Watkins. He will also be greatly missed by his dog Peanut.



He was a lifelong farmer, member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, life member of New Market Fire Company where he served as treasurer for 25 years. He was also instrumental in establishing the Green Valley Substation. Bob drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools for 40 years. He enjoyed playing in The Browningsville Band as a snare drummer for 47 years. One of his greatest passions was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved to make apple butter at Pleasant Grove and Marvin Chapel Churches.



A special thanks to Annie, Debbie and Jessica from Home Call and Julia from Hospice for all their loving care.



The family will receive friends at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, in Damascus, MD on Tuesday, June 11 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove UM Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove UM Church, 3425 Green Valley Rd. Ijamsville, MD 21754, Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave. Frederick, MD 21702 or New Market Fire Dept. Green Valley Substation.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 8 to June 9, 2019