Robert Allen Pope, 81, of Frederick, Maryland, succumbed to cancer in the loving arms of his family on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Born March 6, 1938 in Washington D.C., he was the second child of the late Archie and Etta Pope.
"Bob," as he was known, is survived by his wife, Ginger, of 54 years, daughters Angela Kinna (Ronnie), Karen Burdette (Randy), Lisa Allen (Jim) and son, Bob Pope Jr. (Julie). He is also survived by his sister, Carol O'Neill, and nine loving grandchildren, Caroline Kinna, Brooks Kinna, Taylor Burdette, Alyssa Burdette, Austin Burdette, Todd Allen, Jill Allen, Zachary Pope and Lindsay Pope.
He was predeceased by brother, John, and sister, Ruth Ann Lutz.
Bob loved football, especially watching his favorite team, the Washington Redskins. He passed this love onto his children, particularly his son, Bobby and grandson, Zach. He worked at AT&T as a telephone engineer for 35 years and felt blessed to retire early at the age of 53. During retirement, he and Ginger traveled extensively and enjoyed the winter months, snow-birding in Bradenton, Florida. He also enjoyed movies, reading, puzzles and playing poker and dominoes with friends. He was an avid blood donor to the American Red Cross and had donated over 10 gallons during his lifetime.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Community Church in Middletown at 12 noon. The family will greet friends from 11 am to 12 noon at the church prior to the service. Bob will be laid to rest following Mass in his beloved Middletown at Christ Reformed Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Citizens Nursing Home and Hospice for their loving care and support during his time there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. Donald B Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E Main Street, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019