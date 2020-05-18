Robert "Bob" Eugene Ray passed away on May 15, 2020 at Lorien, Mt. Airy. He was born on April 6, 1933. He was the son of late N. Frank and Dora L. Ray. He was preceded by his wife, Cynthia Dawson Ray on July 1, 2016 whom he married on June 1, 1957. Bob was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, MD. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1951. He was a proud veteran having served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He served both as a volunteer and paid firefighter in Montgomery County before starting his career as a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff. Following his retirement from the Sheriff's Department, he and his wife were proprietors of Bob's Lunch Wagon. He had a second career as a Bailiff for the Montgomery County District Court. He was a lifelong member of Washington Grove United Methodist Church. Bob was an active a member of the Damascus American Legion, Post 171 where he served many positions including Commander and as a coach for the Legion Baseball Team. He was active member of the Babe Ruth Baseball Association holding multiple leadership positions. Bob was a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Fair 4-H Rabbit Superintendent and leader of the 4-H Rabbit Club for many years. He also ran the Fair Souvenir Booth as well. Bob was one of the founders of the UMAC sports organization in Germantown, MD and a member of multiply other service organizations including the VFW and Moose Club. Bob was a devoted Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. He loved baseball, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a very proud "Granddaddy." Surviving are daughter, Cynthia Lynn Zebroski (Steven) of Mt. Airy, MD, and son, Stephen Dawson Ray (Doris Lynn) of Millsboro, DE, grandchildren, Daniel Zebroski(Hannah), Kristin King(Gordon), Michael Zebroski(Olivia), Jeffery Walters, Jr., Nicole Walters, great-grandchildren, Ayriana Drummond, Kyree Roach, Cora and Samuel Walters, sister-in-law, Billie Viers Krone (William) and nephew Shannon Clatchey (Beth). He was predeceased by brothers Goldman Ray, Thurston Ray, sister-in-law Naomi Ray and nephew Sean D. Clatchey. Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Damascus American Legion Post 171, P. O. Box 171, Damascus, MD 20872 or Lorien Assisted Living, 713 Midway Ave Mt. Airy, MD 21771.