Robert "Bob" Lee Renner, 75 of Thurmont passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020 at his home.
Born January 16, 1945 in Frederick, Maryland he was the grandson of Herbert L & Beulah B Renner and son of Jonie Lee Neill Jr. & Helen Renner.
In addition to his parents and grandparents he is preceded in death by his brother Larry Fraley.
Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pleasants Construction as a heavy equipment operator and fuel truck driver. Bob was a member of the Army National Guard from 1963-1969.
Bob enjoyed camping with friends and family for many years, and most recently at Drummer Boy Camping Resort where he enjoyed golf cart rides with his dog Frostie. He enjoyed campfires, playing horseshoes, watching western movies and other old-time classics.
Bob leaves behind his wife Betty whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
He will be remembered by his children Tammy Miller (Tony), Tim Knapp (Annette), Rob Renner Jr (Victor); grandchildren Chelsey Smith (Wayne), Ryan Miller (Lindsay), Sheridan; great-grandchildren Ella Mae, Wayne III. & Wyatt Smith as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on TUESDAY MAY 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Cemetery (101 N. Altamont Ave. Thurmont, MD) at 11 AM with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating.
Bob's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 15 to May 16, 2020.