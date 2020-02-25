|
Robert L. Rippeon, 56 of Frederick, MD passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Born October 24, 1963 in Frederick, MD to the late Oscar R. and Marie S. Rippeon of Frederick, MD.
Bobbylee worked in construction for RPCI out of Mt. Airy, MD and South Carolina. He also worked for Hitt Contracting, Inc. for a good part of his life.
Bobbylee's greatest achievement in life is his son, Josh and daughter Petey (Hannah). Bobbylee had a great time handing out with his friends and riding motorcycles. He also had many hobbies including art collecting, coins, knives, story telling and watching John Wayne movies in his recliner with his best ice tea.
Bobbylee is survived by his children, Joshua L. Rippeon and Hannah M. Rippeon of Frederick, MD. Bobylee "Pappy" is also survived by his grandchildren Cameron E. Rippeon and Olivia J. Rippeon of Frederick, Maryland. He is also survived by four sisters, Cindy (Donald) Hewitt, Teresa (Raymond) Pertee, Karen (Rick) Crum, Tammy (Dave) Bales and a tree of loving nieces, nephews and many great close friends.
Bobbylee will be truly missed by his life long friends, Larry Roberts of Frederick, MD and Jeff Rinehart of Walkersville, MD. He is also a brother to Bunky Myers of Middletown, MD, Jeff Kernsher of Mt. Airy, MD, Tommy Lamb of Walkersville and Randy Nicklas of Buckeystown, MD. Anyone lucky enough to call Bobbylee a friend know that his friends were family and how much he loved his children, family and grandchildren. Here's to you my friend.
Bobbylee was preceded in death by his great nephew Christopher Goldzwig and great niece Kearstin Baugher.
Interment and services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020