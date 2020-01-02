|
Robert Rodney Hale, 81, of Ijamsville Maryland passed away on Friday December 27th, 2019.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, JoAnn Ford Hale; his sons Rodney Ford and Jason Benjamin; his brother William Jule; and three granddaughters, Hannah, Hunter, and Macyn.
He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Wilton Hale.
Rod was born on September 27th, 1938 in Washington D.C. to his parents, Julius and Jean Hale. After high school, Rod joined the Navy and served for four years. In 1965, Rod married his wife, JoAnn Ford. After the Navy he became a field engineer for Washington Gas Company where he worked for 48 years. After retirement, he dedicated his time to his church and family.
A memorial service for Rod will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, MD on Wednesday January 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A light luncheon will be held at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department; 3939 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020