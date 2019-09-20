|
Robert 'Bobby' Smallwood, 75 of Knoxville, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital from complications during surgery.
Born January 27, 1944 in Loudoun County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Earl and Iva Smallwood.
Bobby was married to his loving wife of 47 years, Ann Smallwood and resided with her in the Brunswick/Knoxville areafortheirentire marriage.
Bobby was raised in Loudoun County, Virginia and entered the US Navy after high school. He served on the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War. After his service in the US Navy, he started a career in truck driving. He drove trucks up and down the eastern coastand ended his trucking career dispatching truck drivers at Hahn Transportation. Bobby started a lawn care business with his best friend, which allowed him to be in his favorite place, the great outdoors.
Many a weekend would find Bobby playing fast pitch softball,hunting in the woods, running gun shoots at the Brunswick Lions Club of which he was a long time member, and watching a NASCAR race, rooting for his favorite drivers.
He is survived by his wife Ann, his daughter Amanda 'Mandi' Smallwood, her fiance Charles 'Buddy' Hamilton, and his beloved granddaughters, Bailey, Kennedy, and Grace Haskin, all of Brunswick. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Catherine Smallwood ofVirginia and brother-in-law Donald St. Clair of Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jackie Smallwood and Thomas 'Tommy' Smallwood, and sister-in-law, Marilyn St. Clair.
There will be a Celebration of Life gatheringon September 28 at 12pm at the Brunswick Lions Club,3673 Petersville Road, Knoxville, Maryland. The family invites you to come casual and share stories and laughs to celebrate Bobby's life.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019