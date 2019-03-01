Robert Clement Snyder, age 90, former State Police Frederick Barrack Commander and Sheriff of Frederick County, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home in Woodsboro. Born July 22, 1928 in Cumberland, he was the seventh child of the late Andrew Daniel and Carrie Mae Gibson Snyder.



Robert was raised on a farm in West Virginia and graduated from LaSalle High Institute in 1947. In 1950 he joined the Army and was stationed at Griesheim Ordnance Depot, near Frankfurt, Germany. It was there that he met a beautiful German girl, Marion Margot Knels. Following his discharge in 1952 he made his way to New York to find Marion who was visiting her father. They were married on February 14, 1953 in Cumberland and have lived in Woodsboro since 1978. In 1955 Mr. Snyder was appointed a trooper with the Maryland State Police, and over his 24-year career served in Frederick, Rockville and Hagerstown. He retired in 1979 after 6 years as 1st Lieutenant Barrack Commander in Frederick. He was elected Sheriff of Frederick County in 1982 and remained through one re-election, leaving office in the fall of 1990. He was also appointed to the Frederick County Liquor Board in 1992 and stayed through three consecutive governors, serving for 18 years until 2011. He was a past president of the Maryland State Sheriff's Association, longtime member of Glen W. Eyler Post 282 of Woodsboro, VFW Post 3285 and AMVETS Post 2, both of Frederick, life member of the Frederick County Fish and Game Association, Camp Kanawha and member emeritus of Fishing Creek Rod and Gun Club.



In addition to his wife he is survived by children and spouses, Michael and Deborah Snyder of Frederick, Patrick and Sherry Snyder of Biloxi, MS, Dana Andrew Snyder and fiancee Vicki of Washington County, MD and Tracey Haney of Arizona; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Snyder and wife Melissa, Shanna Longaker and husband Nicholas, Nicole Stobbe and husband Travis, Steven Haney, Brittney Snyder-Rueda and Andrew Snyder. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory L. Snyder in 2004, sisters, Catherine Dressman and Lucille Day and brothers, Edward Daniel, John Bernard, Joseph Raymond and Andrew Henry Snyder.



The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. There will be no funeral service. Interment of the burial urn will take place at a later date in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the MSPAA Memorial Fund, c/o Jack Howard, 1750 South Plantation Dr., Dunkirk, MD 20754 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019