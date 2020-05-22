On a beautiful Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, Robert Spencer Fox, 72, passed from this life at the home he shared with his wife of 22 years, Elmira Ann Fox.



Bob was born in Frederick, MD on December 11, 1947, to the late Meredith Spencer Fox and the late Jacqueline Josette Shankle Fox.



Bob graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in 1965, Lebanon Valley College in 1969, and Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in 1972.



After living in Pennsylvania during his pastoral years, and living just outside of Boston during his years with Massachusetts General Hospital, Bob returned to Maryland in 1994 where he worked for Frederick Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He married Elmira in 1998 at Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church where both he and Elmira were baptized as infants.



Bob is survived by two sons, Eric (Tesha) and Chris (Ann) and one daughter, Sharon Taylor (Bob). He is also survived by five grandsons, Justin Fox, James Fox, Spencer Fox, Bode Taylor and Cole Taylor. And by his former wife Mary Lou Kimberley.



No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 rules. If desired, a memorial contribution could be made to Centennial Memorial United Methodist Church: 8 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21702.



