Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Robert Stanley Sr. Obituary
Mr. Robert J. Stanley, Sr., 76, of Thurmont, Maryland passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home with his family. He was born September 3, 1942 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He was the son of the late Lincoln L. and Lucille J. Stanley.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Stanley, and his son, Robert J. Stanley, Jr. (Francia) of Thurmont, MD, his daughter, Angelia S. Frye (Michael) of Frederick, MD, and grandchildren, Bobby and Lindsey Stanley, and Nicholas Rodgers. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Carter of Virginia, and his twin sister Barbara Roberts of Oklahoma.

Robert retired from Washington Gas Light Company in 1997 after 33 years of dedicated service. After his retirement from Washington Gas he was employed by Frederick County Bank for 11 years.

He was a member of Lewistown United Methodist Church where he held many positions over the years. He was a Life Member of Lewistown Volunteer Fire Company where he received the Everett Gaver Award in 2006, and the President's Award in 2013. He was also an active member of the Lewistown Ruritans. In 2008 he received the Thurmont Lions Club Volunteer of the Year for his many years of dedication and service to his community.

In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his sister, Margie Thompson, and brother, Fred Stanley.

Friends may gather from 5 - 7 PM on Sunday, June 2nd at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 3rd. In lieu of flowers, and at Robert's request, donations may be made to Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Rd., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 30 to June 1, 2019
