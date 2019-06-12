Robert Thomas Appleby, age 84, of Frederick, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.



Born May 15, 1935, near Sykesville in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Clarence and Helen McDade Appleby. He was the husband of Mary V. Appleby, his wife of almost 57 years.



Robert's life was being a dairy farmer, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was a good mechanic and a great woodworker, having made 9 corner cupboards. He also enjoyed playing his guitar.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Thomas Appleby of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Brad Appleby and wife Kim of Mt. Airy, and Macy Rentz and husband Zachary of New Windsor; great-grandson, Tyler Appleby; and several nieces and nephews.



He was the last of his immediate family, being predeceased by a sister, Ellen Harrison; and brother, David Appleby.



All services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Cemetery of Frederick County, 12328 Old Annapolis Rd., Frederick, MD 21701.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 12 to June 13, 2019