Robert Twigg passed away in his home on October 10, 2019. He was born July 12, 1938 in Cumberland, MD to Helen (Donahoe) Twigg and Michael Twigg. During his childhood he lived in Cumberland, Brunswick and Middletown, and attended Middletown High School. He was called "Sonny" by his mother, and many in the Middletown Valley area still know him as Sonny Twigg. While still in high school, he enlisted in the Army reserves and later was on active duty. He had a long career as a machinist at Mack Truck, and happily retired in 1995.
Robert was married to Rebecca Twigg for 61 years. Their children are: Michael (wife Beverly, children Nicole and Robert), Rhoda Skinner (children Steven and David), Cindy Munyon (husband Patrick, daughter Sofie), Todd (wife Maria, son Evan), Tim (wife Julie, children Krysta and Skyler). Besides his wife and children, he is survived by his sister Bertha Uppling of Indiana.
His interests included anything to do with horses: training horses, trail riding, driving his draft horses and wagon, and watching westerns on TV. He was skilled at building and fixing things, and often joked about what he called his "Twigg's Yankee Ingenuity". He was fond of "Sunday Driving", as well as long trips traveling from coast to coast numerous times. He never knew the meaning of the word stranger, and once he met someone he considered them to be a friend.
Despite his numerous close calls with death (cancer at age 32, triple bypass at age 60, falling off the roof a couple times, being bucked off horses, and things of that nature), he surprised even himself by making it to the ripe old age of 81.
Cancer took his life, but to the end he kept his quick wit and dry sense of humor. His typical response to people asking about his health was "Just waiting on the Grim Reaper."
Under the care of his family members Rebecca, Tim, Julie and Krysta, and Hospice of Frederick County, Robert was able to spend his last months at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM on Friday October 18 at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 20402 Beaver Creek Rd., Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019