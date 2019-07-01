The good Lord called home an angel on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born and raised in Frederick he is the son of Sharon S. and Robert W. Brunner, Sr. of Urbana, Maryland. He is survived by his parents, sister Gina Ridings (David), (Michael Ridings), very special nephew Dylan Ridings, and his precious companion dog, Bailey.



He is also survived by: Aunts & Uncles: Jeannie Reed, Clyde (Jocelyn) Stup, Austin Stup (Tina), Michael Wayne Stup ( Lynn), Anne (Charles) Lawson, Very special adopted aunt, "sister", & friend Lisa Boyle. Cousins: Sean ( Kim )Reed, Jason ( Debbie) Stup, Crystal ( Dave) Roberts, Hannah Stup-White, Lacey (Adam) Metzger, Dawn (Brian) Smith, Sherry (Gary) Cornwell, Michaela (Cody) Schildtknecht, Jessie Ince.



Special mention to his devoted and lifelong friend Shannon Warner and all his very close friends and family just too many to name.



Bobby loved the outdoors, animals, and he could grow anything as an accomplished horticulturist and landscape designer. He loved fishing, camping, the river, exploring history, adventure whether traveling to Russia or cross country, cooking, and most importantly enjoying his friends and family. He loved helping those in need especially Veterans and those less fortunate through his marketing position.



His keen sense of humor, quick wit and legendary smile would brighten your day and he brought love and laughter to all he met.



Preceded in death by grandparents Clyde & Betty Stup, Harold & Mildred Brunner, and special uncle Michael Reed.



A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held on July 15th at 2PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greater Urbana Food Bank c/o Jo Ostby or at the service to Robert & Sharon Brunner to help defray expenses.