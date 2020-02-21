Home

Robert Wade Holmes III Obituary
Robert Wade Holmes, III of Frederick passed away surrounded by his family on February 20, 2020.

Born in Newport News, Virginia, on December 4, 1940 to Robert W. Holmes II and Dorothy Wolfe Holmes of Virginia. Moved to Baltimore as a child and graduated from Catonsville High School in 1958, where he was a star baseball pitcher for the Catonsville Comets. Attended college at the University of Minnesota and the University of Maryland, where he became a lifelong Terps fan.

Bob married Ellen Millstone in February 1960 and had two children, Debbie and Robby. After their divorce, Bob later married Linda Rosseau Medlin in January 1988, and became a loving stepfather to Laura and John. Bob was an entrepreneur, a golf enthusiast, and a huge Orioles fan, and loved to spend his Saturdays watching the Maryland Terrapins. The Orioles, however, were his true passion, and he attended their very first game (and many more) at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.

Bob was predeceased by his close sister Carolyn Holmes Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Linda Holmes; his two children Debbie (Buddy) and Robby; his other two children Laura (Tom) and John; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A gathering celebration will be held at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 pm. A Celebration Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm. The family would like to invite those in attendance to join them for a reception at the funeral home following services.

In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations be made to Frederick Health Hospice
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
