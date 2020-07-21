1/1
Robert Wayne Nikirk
1954 - 2020
Robert Wayne Nikirk, 65, of Frederick, passed on Monday July 20, 2020. Born in Frederick on November 23, 1954 to Patricia Mossburg, wife of the late James Mossburg. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to his high school sweetheart Connie "Tears" Ann Nikirk.

Wayne was a skilled wood worker who started his career at a cabinet shop and would later go on to work for Brunswick Woodworking. He would retire from Brunswick Woodworking after 25 years. During his years of carpentry he worked in many of his friends kitchens.

Wayne's other interests included fishing, pitching horse shoes, shooting pool, and cooking. He also enjoyed going to the West Virginia Mountaineers' football games with his daughter.

He will be most remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by; his daughter Tiffany Rohrer (Christopher), grandchildren; Bryce Rohrer, Xander Rohrer, Seager Rohrer, siblings; Carolyn Ann Hedges, Pam Klipp, and Jamie Masser, a niece Autumn Cole and numerous nephews and other extended family. He is predeceased by his brother Jackie Nikirk.

Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11am. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 22, 2020
Connie: I just seen carol post on Wayne, I’m so sorry to hear about his passing, I remember the first day I meet you both and sweet and nice and wonderful y’all were to me and how every time I seen Wayne at carol and jasper he would always talk to me and ask how am doing , he was a sweet and amazing guy , he well be miss by so many people
Jenny Sheckels
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott Wright
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Connie and Tiffany,
My heart sunk this morning as I saw the passing of Wayne. He had so much love for your family and anyone he met. May you find comfort in the beautiful memories you will share of his life. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Much love - Ms. Beth and family
Beth Jones
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Connie and the family. I've known Wayne for many years. So sorry to hear of his passing. May God watch over you during this difficult time and always remember the good times. It will help you make it through these rough times.
Diane Brust Bowles
Classmate
July 21, 2020
When your heart feels empty, filling it will happy thoughts can help. So sorry for your loss.
Brenda & Dennis Mallette
Family
July 21, 2020
Hanging with Wayne, Tears, and the gang in the basement. Those were the days. I will never forget those times. Rest In Peace my friend.
Kenny Norman
July 21, 2020
Connie, Tiffany and family- Only knowing Wayne through brief family gatherings I will remember him as a sweet and kind man that adored his wife, daughter and grandchildren. May you be at peace knowing he is resting comfortably. Tiffany- we love you so very much and are here for you in any way you need us. Shannon, Shane and your three nieces that adore you- Liv, Elle and Audrie.
July 21, 2020
Connie, Tiffany and family...We send our sincerest condolences in the passing of Wayne. He will always be remembered as a gentle man who helped anyone he could. May Wayne rest in peace with the Angels until we meet again..
Linda and Chauncey Rohrer
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are all so sad to hear about the passing of Wayne. He was a great cabinetmaker and employee, and also just a great guy.
RIP Wayne.
Brunswick Woodworking
Stephen Harris
Coworker
