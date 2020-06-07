Robert William "Bob" Slowey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" William Slowey, 83, of Emmitsburg, Maryland died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A private funeral service will follow for the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved