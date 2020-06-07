Robert "Bob" William Slowey, 83, of Emmitsburg, Maryland died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at home.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A private funeral service will follow for the family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.