Robert L. (Pop) Williamson, 86, of Ranson, West Virginia, passed away on February 25, 2020. Pop passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born on December 29, 1933 in Spring Church Pennsylvania.
Pop was preceded in death by his parents; Alexander and Mary Virginia Williamson, siblings; Mary Agnes Schlekat, Telford A. Williamson, Ruth E. Rupert, Richard E. (Bud) Williamson, Donald A. (Cork) Williamson, Betty V. Grinder, wife, Genevieve E. Williamson and son Randall L. (Randy) Williamson.
Survived by: Pete Williamson of Vandergrift, Pa., Mary Poloff of Ford City Pa. and many other nieces and nephews. Sons, Roger L. Williamson and family of Frederick, Md. and friend Debbie Hutton, Jeffrey L. Williamson and wife Leslie and family of Frederick, Md., Clarence Tucker IV and wife Beth and family of Frederick, Md., daughter Sharon Glassford and family, Charles Town, West Virginia.
Grandchildren: Peggy Nicholson and husband Keith of Pittsburgh, Pa., Phillip Williamson and wife Carol of New Market, Md., Robert (Bobby) Williamson and wife Melissa of Charles Town, West Virginia, Kim Arnold and husband Thomas of Keedysville, Md., Randall (Chip) Williamson and wife Leslie of Frederick, Md., Jennifer Auge and family of Urbana, Md., Ryan Williamson and wife Kat of Myersville, Md., Eugene Paffrath of Baltimore, Md., Clarence Tucker V and wife Melissa of Frederick, Md., Stephanie Paffrath of Baltimore, Md., Kristine Lattin and family of Greencastle, Pa., Danielle Grinder and husband Brandon of Maugansville, Md., Samuel Williamson of Frederick, Md., Elizabeth Hill and husband Travis of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Joseph Keller and family of Natick, Massachusetts.
Great Grandchildren: Haley & Tyler Nicholson, Madeline & Theodore Williamson, Alyssa & Jacob Arnold, Kayla & Kya Hill, Regan & Gavin Williamson, Payton Perrine & Liam Demski, Evan & Kendall Auge, Cassidy Fields, Nathan, Aubrey & Riley Williamson, Vince Green, Evelyn & Natalie Tucker, Topanga & Doran Lattin, Jackson & Arya Grinder, Isabella & Gabriella Keller.
Robert L. (Pop) Williamson was a 1952 graduate of Apollo High School in Apollo Pa. Pop was a member of the Apollo Fireman's Drum and Bugle Corp. After his graduation in 1952, he served in the U. S. Army until 1956. Upon leaving the Army, he was employed by D. C. Transit as a bus and street car driver until 1963. In July of 1963 Pop was hired by The Bethesda Fire Department rising to the rank of Sergeant before transferring to the Montgomery County Division of Fire Prevention. In 1975 Pop was selected as one of the original Fire Investigators for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue retiring in September of 1980. Pop and wife Genevieve relocated to Ranson, West Virginia and were employed by Grady Management. Together they managed the Apple Tree Apartments. Pop also served as a part-time magistrate for The City of Ranson for over 21 years.
Pop started his volunteer fire service as a member of the Kiski Township Volunteer Fire Department in Pa. 1958 he served as a member of the Riverdale Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George's County, Md. rising to the rank of Fire Chief for over 3 years. He joined the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Rockville, Md. where he served as a Lieutenant, Captain and Assistant Chief. During his time at Rockville, he had the opportunity to train Roger, Jeff and Randy at the beginning of their careers in the fire service.
Pop was a coach for his boys in baseball, football and basketball. In his retirement, he enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Please make a donation to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV. 25430, or your local Fire and Rescue Organization.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Chaplain Tom Musgrove officiating. Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5-8 pm and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020