Robert "Bob" Windham
1946 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Kenneth Windham, of Marietta, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. He was born on May 20th, 1946 in Washington DC to the late Kenneth Windham and Thelma Lucy Windham.

Bob served honorably in the US Army during Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Purple Heart, among many other decorations.

As a Maryland native, Bob's favorite sports team was the University of Maryland Terrapins basketball team.

Mr. Windham loved spending time with his family, especially his children. He will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated father, brother and friend.

Mr. Windham is pre-deceased by his parents and his siblings, Harry Jones and Barbara Zucco. He is survived by his sons, Matthew Windham, Jordan Windham, and Christopher Windham and his sister, Nancy McGinness, along with several nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Atlanta Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 105263 Atlanta, GA 30348 www.acfb.org

Published in The Frederick News-Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
