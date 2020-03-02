|
|
Roberta Elizabeth (Betty) Evans, 96, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at The Villa at Suffield Meadows in Warrenton. Born on February 19th, 1924 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Dare Morton and Roberta Dixon Morton (Levy). Betty was the beloved wife of the late Harold W. Evans, Jr, Colonel, USMC, to whom she was married for 59 years.
Betty graduated from the University of Maryland in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Warrenton where she was an active volunteer. She was also committed to helping others through her volunteer work with Fauquier Hospital and local charitable organizations. Betty was a skilled horsewoman who was a long time member of the Warrenton Hunt. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis and was a member of the Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Betty is survived by her children, Harold W. Evans, III and wife Elizabeth of Savannah, GA; Michael W. Evans and wife Kathryn of Greenville, SC; Gary J. Evans and wife Suzanne of Washington DC; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and her sister, Evelyn Manwiller of Frederick, MD. She was preceded in death by her brother, William D. Morton, Jr.
Betty's final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Betty's family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020