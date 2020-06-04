Robin "Diane" Arnold (Staley) , age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on March 18, 1942 in Frederick, Maryland to the late Robin (Ridenbaugh) and Robert M. Staley Jr. Diane graduated from Frederick High School in 1959. She continued her education at the University of Maryland and went on to achieve her Masters Degree from The Ohio State University, while teaching for the Ohio State School for the Blind. She then moved to Wadsworth, OH to work for the University of Akron/Wayne College and ultimately became head of the physical education department. With over 30 years of service, she retired associate professor emeritus. After retirement , she once again broadened her education and became a certified personal trainer because of her passion for physical fitness, wellness, and nutrition. Diane had a love for all sports including teaching, coaching, and playing recreational soccer into her 60's. In 1966 she married Edward Arnold and had 2 children; leaving behind Saundra (Bill) Lambert and Jason (Julie) Arnold, as well as 5 grandchildren; Celia Lambert (15), Noah Arnold (22), Benjamin Arnold (20), Samuel Arnold (16), and Hampton Arnold (15), all of Wadsworth. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Diane also leaves behind a brother; Robert Staley III (Georgia) of Frederick, MD. Diane was a devout Catholic and a member of Prince of Peace Parish in Barberton, where she took great pride in being a Eucharistic minister. There will be a memorial Mass in her name held on Friday June 12th at 11:00 am at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton. A private tribute is planned for the future. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Carolyn Arehart and her staff for their many years of love, dedication, and care for Diane. In her memory, contributions can be made to the American Red Cross @ www.redcross.org where she had almost 50 years of volunteer service. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Bollinger Funeral Services assisted with arrangements. www.bollingerfuneral.com
Bollinger Funeral Services assisted with arrangements. www.bollingerfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.