Robin Jennifer (Allen) Crome, 50, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Peter Crome for more than 23 years.
Born on November 1, 1969, in Washington D.C. she was the daughter of Robert John Allen Sr. and Charlyn Ann (Oatridge) Allen. Robin graduated from Walkersville High School, class of 1987. Robin loved working with children and enjoyed running a day care from her home. She was a loyal friend and companion to all who knew her. Robin loved the outdoors, she enjoyed going to the beach, camping, cookouts and anything that involved being around her family. She was known as the life of the party!
In addition to her loving husband and parents, she is survived by her sons, Konnor Declan Crome and Kyle Mitchell Crome; and her brother, Robert John Allen Jr. and wife Denise and their children Garrett and Megan. She is also survived by her father-in-law, David Michael Crome and wife Cathy; and brothers-in-law, Mathew David Crome Sr. and wife Katie and their children, Mathew David Crome Jr. and Makayla; Michael Todd Schirff.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kameron Allen Crome; and mother-in-law, Christine Crome.
The family will receive friends from 2-5pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home Thurmont, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to a .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020