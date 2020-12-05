1/1
Robin D'Alessio
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Belinda D'Alessio, of Middletown MD, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, December 3, 2020. She was the wife of James Michael D'Alessio. Born in Dearborn, Michigan on September 18, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Robert Beecher Wingate and Doris May Edwards. She was employed as a Dental Hygienist in Fort Collins, CO and then Frederick, MD. She and her husband have lived in Middletown, MD, since 1987. Robin was a knowledgeable dog trainer, and loved both dogs and cats. She looked forward to time with family, especially enjoying the grandchildren. She was very proud of the nursery in her home that she decorated to showcase Disney characters and memorabilia. Robin was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church, Middletown.

She is survived by her husband James, of Middletown; four sons: Michael D'Alessio and his wife Stephanie of Middletown; Jonathan D'Alessio and his wife Marci of Frederick; Benjamin D'Alessio and his wife Bethanee of Hanover, MD; and Nathan D'Alessio and his wife Michelle of Frederick; three grandsons: Mason, Wyatt, and Colton D'Alessio; and three granddaughters: Owen D'Alessio, and Destiny and Jasmine Huskey. She was predeceased by her brother Randy Wingate.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday, December 6 at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St, Middletown. There may be short delays entering to maintain social distancing, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 7, at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown. Seating will allow social distancing, and masks are required. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Middletown immediately following the Mass. All are welcome to attend the interment ceremony. Please wear a mask and social distance.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at dbthompsonfuneralhome.com and at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Community Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Interment
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved