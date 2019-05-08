Robin Sheryl Dillow, age 61, of Elkin, formerly of Frederick, Maryland went to her eternal home on Sunday May 5, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1957 in Winchester, VA to James "Tuck" Dillow and Marion Dillow.



Robin made new friends wherever she went and rarely lost touch with any of those she met years ago. Her random acts of kindness and willingness to give were immeasurable. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved shopping, especially flea markets where she often found additions to add to her collection of red, white, and blue decor for her home. Favorite past times of hers included watching Steelers football, cooking, listening to her "main squeeze" Rod Stewart on the radio, and even a short trip to the casino once in awhile. Even with her physical challenges she lived each day to the fullest and always thought of others before herself.



Robin was preceded in death by her mother Marion.



Those left to cherish her memory are her father James "Tuck" and his companion Patsy of Leesburg, VA; a sister Lynn Clay and husband Joe of Boyds, MD; brother Jimmy of Frederick, MD; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was also survived by her loving cat Symba.



A celebration of life service in Maryland at a later date. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on May 8, 2019