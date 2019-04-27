Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Rochelle Young Obituary
Mrs. Rochelle Theresa (Troiano) Young, 86, of Frederick died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House, Mt.Airy Md. She was the wife of the late James Roger Young.

Born August 16, 1932 in Vandergrift, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Troilo) Troiano.

Rochelle was a graduate of the Vandergrift HS Class of 1950. She attended and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University in 1976 earning a Bachelors Degree in Accounting (magna cum laude). She retired from the Frederick County Government, where she was an accountant for many years. She was a member at St. John's Catholic Church, Red Hat Society and YMCA.

She is survived by her children, James Young II and wife Catherine Harper, Mary Rebecca (Becky) Young, William Young and wife Kerri and son-in-law, Timothy Moore Sr.; grandchildren, Kimberly Young, April Cobey, Timothy Moore Jr., Sarah Mott, Dayton Young and Ritchie Young; great-grandchildren, Terrence, Kianna, Rochelle, Kenneth Jr, Clarence and Gabriel; brother, Peter Troiano and wife Edna and many nieces and nephews.

Rochelle was preceded in death by her daughter, Rochelle Moore and her brother, Robert Troiano.

A receiving of the friends will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kline Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
